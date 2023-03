Besides its on-screen appearance as Frass Canyon in the movie Sideways, the winery’s other claim to fame is its late founder Fess Parker, best known for playing Davy Crockett on TV. Fess has now passed on, but you can still enjoy his winery's award-winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noir on the newly extended patio, and buy a souvenir coonskin-cap-etched glass.