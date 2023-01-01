Zaca Mesa Winery

Stop by this barn-style tasting room for a rustic, sipping-on-the-farm ambience. Santa Barbara’s highest-elevation winery, Zaca Mesa specializes in Syrah, but is also known for its estate-grown Rhône varietals and signature Z Cuvée red blend and Z Blanc white blend. An outsized outdoor chessboard and a tree-shaded picnic area that's dog-friendly add to the laid-back atmosphere.

A tour of the property is available at 11am every day (reservations required 24 hours in advance) and covers the production facility and vineyard.