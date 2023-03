On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced from standout vineyards. The newer tasting room (for the Rhône-style tasting) is solar-powered, while the old ‘shack’ – a former blacksmith's with a corrugated-metal roof, funky-cool decor and leafy patio – pours Bordeaux-style and Cal-Ital varietals.

The two tasting rooms are a minute's drive from each other along Foxen Canyon Rd.