Riverbench has been creating prized Pinot Noir and Chardonnay since the early 1970s, and sparkling wines more recently. The rural tasting room is inside a butter-yellow arts-and-crafts farmhouse with panoramic views across the Santa Maria Valley. Out back is a picnic ground and bocce-ball court. Tours, cheese and chocolate pairings and other events available.

You can also sample its wines on Santa Barbara's Urban Wine Trail.