San Ramon Chapel

Tiny San Ramon church stands out among the vineyards of Foxen Canyon Rd. Built in 1875, the white, double-steepled church was the first building in Santa Barbara County to be named a historical landmark. The grounds and cemetery are open daily; the building itself opens only for special events and mass on Sunday (10:15am).
Santa Barbara Wine Country
1.86 MILES
This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…
1.87 MILES
On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced…
7.34 MILES
Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…
13.55 MILES
Hillside, family-owned vineyards overflowing with different grape varietals – Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet…
17.19 MILES
Be enchanted by this romantic tasting room built of stone and handmade adobe bricks, embraced by estate vineyards on historic Rancho La Rinconada. Watch…
16.31 MILES
Richard Sanford left the powerhouse winery bearing his name to start this new winery with his wife, Thekla, using sustainable, organic farming techniques…
La Purísima Mission State Historic Park
15.95 MILES
One of the most evocative of Southern California’s missions, La Purisíma was founded in 1787 and later completely restored in the 1930s by the Civilian…
8.09 MILES
Stop by this barn-style tasting room for a rustic, sipping-on-the-farm ambience. Santa Barbara’s highest-elevation winery, Zaca Mesa specializes in Syrah,…
