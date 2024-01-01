San Ramon Chapel

Santa Barbara Wine Country

Tiny San Ramon church stands out among the vineyards of Foxen Canyon Rd. Built in 1875, the white, double-steepled church was the first building in Santa Barbara County to be named a historical landmark. The grounds and cemetery are open daily; the building itself opens only for special events and mass on Sunday (10:15am).

