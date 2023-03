Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to the surrounding hills and ocean is arguably the best in the region, and adding to the enjoyment is the chic outdoor seating area and highly praised Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.

Tours (11am and 2pm daily) include an overview of the vineyard and a tasting with snacks at the end.