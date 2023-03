Founded in the 1970s, Firestone is Santa Barbara’s oldest estate winery. Sweeping views of the vineyard from the sleek, wood-paneled tasting room are nearly as satisfying as the value-priced Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux-style blends for which it's best known. Arrive in time for a winery tour, daily at 11:15am and 1:15pm, plus 3:15pm weekends (no reservations).

It often closes on Saturdays for private events so phone ahead to check.