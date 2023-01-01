Santa Barbara County Courthouse

Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain. On the 2nd floor, step inside the hushed mural room depicting Spanish-colonial history, then head up to El Mirador, the 85ft clock tower, for arch-framed panoramas of the city, ocean and mountains. Explore on your own or join a free hour-long tour offered at 2pm daily and 10:30am Monday to Friday, starting in the Mural Room on the 2nd floor.