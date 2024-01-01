Casa de la Guerra

This grand 19th-century colonial adobe home displays Spanish, Mexican and California heritage exhibits. Dating back two centuries, it's been authentically restored: its whitewashed adobe with red-tiled roofs was an architectural model for rebuilding all of downtown Santa Barbara after the devastating 1925 earthquake.
Nearby Santa Barbara attractions
1. Santa Barbara Historical Museum
0.14 MILES
Embracing a romantic cloistered adobe courtyard, this peaceful little museum tells the story of Santa Barbara. Its endlessly fascinating collection of…
2. El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park
0.15 MILES
Founded in 1782 to defend the mission, this adobe-walled fort built by Chumash laborers was Spain's last military stronghold in Alta California. But its…
3. Santa Barbara County Courthouse
0.33 MILES
Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…
4. Santa Barbara Museum of Art
0.36 MILES
This thoughtfully curated, bite-sized art museum displays European and American masters – including Monet, Van Gogh and Degas – along with photography,…
5. Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum
0.38 MILES
Stuffed with a hodgepodge of historical written artifacts, this detour is for history nerds and book and literature lovers. One of a dozen Karpeles…
0.63 MILES
This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…
0.83 MILES
The southern end of State St gives way to Stearns Wharf, a rough wooden pier lined with souvenir shops, snack stands and seafood shacks. Built in 1872, it…
0.86 MILES
Central, palm-tree-backed stretch of sand, right next to Stearns Wharf and the harbor (swimming isn't advisable). It's also the setting for large outdoor…