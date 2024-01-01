Casa de la Guerra

Santa Barbara

This grand 19th-century colonial adobe home displays Spanish, Mexican and California heritage exhibits. Dating back two centuries, it's been authentically restored: its whitewashed adobe with red-tiled roofs was an architectural model for rebuilding all of downtown Santa Barbara after the devastating 1925 earthquake.

  MOXI

    MOXI

    0.63 MILES

    This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…

  Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    0.33 MILES

    Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…

  Old Mission Santa Barbara

    Old Mission Santa Barbara

    1.47 MILES

    California's ‘Queen of the Missions’ reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…

  Santa Cruz Island

    Santa Cruz Island

    27.88 MILES

    Santa Cruz, the Channel Islands' largest at 96 sq miles, claims two mountain ranges and the park's tallest peak, Mt Diablo (2450ft). The western three…

  Channel Islands National Park

    Channel Islands National Park

    28.48 MILES

    The Channel Islands is an eight-island chain lying off the coast from Newport Beach to Santa Barbara. The four northern islands – San Miguel, Santa Rosa,…

  Santa Barbara Zoo

    Santa Barbara Zoo

    1.91 MILES

    Small (so it's perfect for young kids) Santa Barbara Zoo has 146 species covering all creatures great and small, including several not found in many other…

  Stearns Wharf

    Stearns Wharf

    0.83 MILES

    The southern end of State St gives way to Stearns Wharf, a rough wooden pier lined with souvenir shops, snack stands and seafood shacks. Built in 1872, it…

  Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

    Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

    1.17 MILES

    On the harborfront, this jam-packed two-story exhibition celebrates Santa Barbara's briny history with nautical artifacts, memorabilia and hands-on…

