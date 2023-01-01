Santa Barbara Museum of Art

This thoughtfully curated, bite-sized art museum displays European and American masters – including Monet, Van Gogh and Degas – along with photography, classical antiquities and Asian artifacts and thought-provoking temporary exhibits. At the time of writing, some galleries were closed while the museum is retrofitted for earthquake protection.

Highlight tours of current exhibitions start at 1pm daily and are included in admission. It also has an interactive children’s space, a museum shop and a cafe.