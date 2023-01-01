El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park

Founded in 1782 to defend the mission, this adobe-walled fort built by Chumash laborers was Spain's last military stronghold in Alta California. But its purpose wasn’t solely to protect – the presidio also served as a social and political hub, and as a stopping point for traveling Spanish military. Today this small urban park harbors some of the city’s oldest structures. On a self-guided walking tour, be sure to stop at the chapel, its interior radiant with rich hues.

Across the street, El Cuartel is the second-oldest building in California.

Admission also includes entry to nearby Casa de La Guerra, a 19th-century colonial adobe home displaying Spanish, Mexican and California heritage exhibits.