Perfect weather, beautiful buildings, excellent bars and restaurants, and activities for all tastes and budgets make Santa Barbara a great place to live (as the locals will proudly tell you) and a must-see place for visitors to Southern California. Check out the Spanish Mission church first, then just see where the day takes you.
Santa Barbara
California's 'Queen of the Missions' reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…
Santa Barbara
This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…
Santa Barbara County Courthouse
Santa Barbara
Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…
Santa Barbara
Small (so it's perfect for young kids) Santa Barbara Zoo has 146 species covering all creatures great and small, including several not found in many other…
Santa Barbara
The southern end of State St gives way to Stearns Wharf, a rough wooden pier lined with souvenir shops, snack stands and seafood shacks. Built in 1872, it…
Santa Barbara
On the harborfront, this jam-packed two-story exhibition celebrates Santa Barbara's briny history with nautical artifacts, memorabilia and hands-on…
Santa Barbara
Take a soul-satisfying jaunt around this 40-acre botanic garden, devoted to California's native flora. Miles of partly wheelchair-accessible trails…
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Santa Barbara
Embracing a romantic cloistered adobe courtyard, this peaceful little museum tells the story of Santa Barbara. Its endlessly fascinating collection of…
Best Things to Do
From cultural musts to culinary delights, these are the quintessential Santa Barbara experiences to pin to the top of your itinerary.Read article
Best Time to Visit
This month-by-month guide to events in Santa Barbara can help you time your visit perfectly.Read article
Transportation
By foot, e-bike or wine shuttle, your Santa Barbara exploration begins with the right modes of transport. Here's how to get around Santa Barbara County.Read article
Free Things to Do
Santa Barbara is not just for the A-listers – there are lots of sights and activities for all budgets. Here are the city's best free things to do.Read article
Day Trips
It's hard to leave lovely Santa Barbara behind, but we've got six incredible day trips just beyond the city limits.Read article
Apr 17, 2024 • 8 min read
May 10, 2022 • 4 min read
Apr 14, 2022 • 6 min read
Apr 7, 2022 • 5 min read
Apr 5, 2022 • 7 min read
Mar 6, 2022 • 7 min read
Mar 5, 2022 • 5 min read
Feb 11, 2022 • 5 min read
