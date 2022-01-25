Santa Barbara

Photo Taken In United States, Santa Barbara

© Craig Sheppard/Getty Images

Overview

Perfect weather, beautiful buildings, excellent bars and restaurants, and activities for all tastes and budgets make Santa Barbara a great place to live (as the locals will proudly tell you) and a must-see place for visitors to Southern California. Check out the Spanish Mission church first, then just see where the day takes you.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • USA, California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Mission

    Old Mission Santa Barbara

    Santa Barbara

    California's ‘Queen of the Missions’ reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…

  • MOXI

    MOXI

    Santa Barbara

    This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…

  • Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    Santa Barbara

    Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…

  • Santa Barbara Zoo

    Santa Barbara Zoo

    Santa Barbara

    Small (so it's perfect for young kids) Santa Barbara Zoo has 146 species covering all creatures great and small, including several not found in many other…

  • Harbor and Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, California, USA

    Stearns Wharf

    Santa Barbara

    The southern end of State St gives way to Stearns Wharf, a rough wooden pier lined with souvenir shops, snack stands and seafood shacks. Built in 1872, it…

  • The Santa Barbara Waterfront Center building and maritime museum - stock photo Santa Barbara, CA, USA - June 22, 2015: The Santa Barbara Waterfront Center building and maritime museum

    Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

    Santa Barbara

    On the harborfront, this jam-packed two-story exhibition celebrates Santa Barbara's briny history with nautical artifacts, memorabilia and hands-on…

  • Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

    Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

    Santa Barbara

    Take a soul-satisfying jaunt around this 40-acre botanic garden, devoted to California’s native flora. Miles of partly wheelchair-accessible trails…

  • Courtyard of Santa Barbara Historical Society Museum - stock photo

    Santa Barbara Historical Museum

    Santa Barbara

    Embracing a romantic cloistered adobe courtyard, this peaceful little museum tells the story of Santa Barbara. Its endlessly fascinating collection of…

Best Things to Do

From cultural musts to culinary delights, these are the quintessential Santa Barbara experiences to pin to the top of your itinerary.

Best Time to Visit

This month-by-month guide to events in Santa Barbara can help you time your visit perfectly.

Transportation

By foot, e-bike or wine shuttle, your Santa Barbara exploration begins with the right modes of transport. Here's how to get around Santa Barbara County.

Free Things to Do

Santa Barbara is not just for the A-listers – there are lots of sights and activities for all budgets. Here are the city's best free things to do.

Day Trips

It's hard to leave lovely Santa Barbara behind, but we've got six incredible day trips just beyond the city limits.

Articles

Latest stories from Santa Barbara

Destination Practicalities

The best time to visit Santa Barbara

Dec 17, 2024 • 8 min read

