Coastal perfection – in the form of a Mediterranean-esque climate, clusters of palm trees and the looming Santa Ynez Mountains beyond the city skyline – is a year-round constant in Santa Barbara.

But, depending on the type of California escapade you seek, there are optimal times for planning it. Whether you are a deal hawk looking to maximize a trip budget, a festival-lover seeking a stretch of uniquely Santa Barbara gatherings or a sun-seeker looking for warmer weather, the time of year you land on can make all the difference.

This month-by-month guide to events can help you plan your first time in Santa Barbara perfectly.

Low season: December to February

Best time for bargains

Don’t count on a white snowy winter in Santa Barbara, folks. But, for white sand beach bliss without the crowds, the December to February season is it. High temperatures rarely crawl out of the 60s during the winter months, and lows have been known to hover in the low 40s. January and February are also, historically, the town’s rainiest months. You’ll see Santa Barbarans all bundled up, but perhaps the hot hotel deals will keep you feeling cozy? The holiday warmth is also omnipresent in December leading into January, with the Santa Barbara Parade of Lights and open-air Christmas light tours aboard the Santa Barbara Trolley being annual staples. Fans of whale watching will find gray whale numbers at their peak between January and March as they move northward along the coast.

Not too hot, not too cold – shoulder season is the time for outdoor sports © Ruta May Photography / Shutterstock

Shoulder seasons: March to June and September to November

Best time for outdoor activities

For lovers of the in-between, you will find solace in Santa Barbara’s shoulder seasons from early spring to late fall. Not too hot and not too cold, these are the months you’ll want to stroll down State Street, bike along the beach and winery hop that much more. It’s easy to be fooled by the pleasantness of these months, but you’ll still want to pack your sunscreen during the day and a jacket at night. To experience Santa Barbara’s spring in full bloom, the Santa Barbara Vintners Spring Festival remains a must for wine lovers and visitors alike.

High season: July and August

Best time for beachgoing

With typical year-round highs hovering in the low-60s to upper-70ºF range, Santa Barbara’s temperatures are as pleasant as its laid-back locals. But, with an uptick in temps in the months of July and August (highs just below 80ºF), there is also a noticeable increase in hotel prices as well as visitors.

The masses flock here during summer’s peak for good reasons. This is the time of the year when wetsuits are not an immediate necessity for taking a swim/surf/kayak in the Santa Barbara Channel. Water temps are at their peak in August – in the lower 60s – upwards of 10ºF warmer than the lows of March and April. Adding that much more sizzle to the mix, July/August is typically the time for Santa Barbara’s most beloved annual celebration, the Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Visiting Santa Barbara: a month-by-month guide

January

By Santa Barbara standards, the year typically kicks off on a crisp note with high temperatures in the low 60s. The New Year’s Day Polar Dip offers a chilly but exhilarating start to the year, where, if you’re brave, you can plunge into the cold Pacific waters, often in costume, to ring in the new year with a splash.

One place that is always great for escaping the cooler temps – especially at night – is a show at the Granada Theatre, where shows will keep your spirits warm.

Key event: New Year’s Day Polar Dip

February

As the city’s rainiest month, you’ll want to keep an eye on February’s weather forecast before making plans. Still, the cloud-filled skies can make for dramatic sunsets when the sun breaks through. To take that Valentine’s date to the next level, hit the beach with a jacket for a Santa Barbara sunset. The pops of color are arguably best in February as cooler temps begin their exit.

Key events: Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Black History Month at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum

March is a beautiful time in Santa Barbara as the flowers begin to bloom © Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

March

Spring literally blossoms before your eyes, with purple jacarandas lining State Street. Although the great gray whale migration begins in January – when hundreds of gray whales head north from Mexico – its peak is in March, and residents come out in droves to celebrate. You can catch this sight from various vantage points along the coast, such as Shoreline Park or Douglas Family Preserve. If you want to get closer, try a whale-watching tour.

Key events: International Orchid Show, World of Pinot Noir

April

The temperatures just keep climbing toward even more pleasant status. The Santa Barbara Bowl opens its season – which runs through October – and is always a winning spot to take in a show and the fresh air. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains is a particularly enchanting experience in April, as this is when the garden bursts into bloom.

Key events: Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

May

May’s weather is honestly just perfect – it’s warm but not too hot – and the wildflowers are in bloom, making it the best month to visit. At the end of April and through the beginning of May, visiting Santa Barbara is a culinary treat as the city hosts its Restaurant Week. With special prix-fixe menus at many of the city’s finest restaurants, the event is a great way to experience gourmet dining at reduced prices.

Key events: I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival, Santa Barbara Restaurant Week, Taste of Santa Barbara

The summer solstice events draw big crowds to Santa Barbara in June © Jack N. Mohr / Getty Images

June

Summer kicks off – literally with a solstice celebration. This is perhaps the most colorful and vibrant event of the month, featuring the Summer Solstice Parade that is a spectacular display of elaborate floats, whimsical costumes and lively performances. The crowds visibly begin to grow along the town’s beach and State Street arteries ahead of the fun.

Key events: Summer Solstice Celebration, Santa Barbara Wine & Food Festival, Santa Barbara Greek Festival, Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival

July

Loaded with festivals and fireworks, this is the peak of summer tourism and annual activities. Of course, the city celebrates America with a quintessential Independence Day fireworks display over the ocean at West Beach on July 4, as well as the French on Bastille Day. During the Santa Barbara French Festival, visitors will find live music, dance performances (including can-can dancers) and fun events like a poodle parade.

Key events: Fourth of July Celebration, French Wave Film Festival, California Wine Festival

August

August's mantra is “Viva La Fiesta!” as Santa Barbara’s cultural spectacle – the Old Spanish Days Fiesta – spills into the street with a parade, dancing, and related events for days. This is by far one of the best things to do in Santa Barbara. One of the highlights of the Fiesta is the mercado, where visitors and locals can enjoy authentic Spanish and Mexican cuisine, shop for crafts and watch live entertainment in a street market setting. At night, the Noches de Ronda at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens is filled with traditional music and dance.

Key events: Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Pacific Pride Festival, Free Summer Cinema, Santa Barbara Triathlon

September

While fall begins, the summer temperature-bliss lingers, making it the perfect time for cold beer and sizzling barbecue. You’ll find it at the California Brew & BBQ Festival, which showcases some of the area’s finest craft beers.

Key events: Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival, Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Open Studios Tour

October

There is never a bad time for wine in Santa Barbara. However, with the Santa Barbara Vintners Festival and an end-of-fall climate, many argue that October is the best time. The Santa Ana winds typically peak in Santa Barbara in October. So, hold on to your hats and, on the occasion of a very rare rainy day, your umbrella, too.

Key events: California Avocado Festival, Santa Barbara Vintners Festival, Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

November

As high temperatures finally and consistently dip below 70°F , Santa Barbara transitions back into a more tranquil pace. Many locals stay warm by signing up for the annual half marathon, which follows a winding route through some of the most picturesque parts of the city and along the waterfront.

Key events: Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival, Santa Barbara Half Marathon

December

With lights draping palm trees, main streets and some over-the-top, decor-loving residences, the holiday spirit is pervasive all month long.The mild winter weather is great for outdoor celebrations like the annual Parade of Lights. Held at the city’s harbor, this boat parade features crafts adorned with sparkling holiday lights and decorations. The evening ends with fireworks over the water.

The city’s main streets are also transformed into holiday landscapes during the annual Downtown Holiday Parade, which features marching bands, festive floats, performers and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. The Trolley of Lights Tour offers a guided journey through the most impressively decorated neighborhoods in Santa Barbara.

Key events: Parade of Lights, Downtown Holiday Parade, Christmas Patch at Lane Farms

