Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

On the harborfront, this jam-packed two-story exhibition celebrates Santa Barbara's briny history with nautical artifacts, memorabilia and hands-on exhibits both fun and educational. Find out about sustainable fishing in a kelp forest and how to raise a sail; sort trash into world gyres, visit a tattoo parlor, take a virtual dive or watch deep sea diving documentaries in the theater. Don't miss the awesome harbor view from the 4th floor, which also has a visitor center (11am to 4pm).

Ninety minutes of free parking in the public lot or take the Lil’ Toot water taxi from Stearns Wharf.