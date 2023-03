Respected winemaker Bill Foley, who also owns Firestone Vineyards in Foxen Canyon, founded this vineyard in the 1990s on a former dairy farm. Today, the attractive, original 1926 farmhouse (built from a Sears catalog kit) is home to the tasting room: sip finely crafted Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and a dry French-style rosé, all made from locally grown grapes.