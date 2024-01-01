Rotating painting and photography exhibitions, often with a local theme, take place in this gleaming white building in the center of town.
Santa Paula Art Museum
Santa Barbara County
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.27 MILES
Arguably Malibu’s most stunning beach, where you park on the bluffs and stroll down a trail to sandstone rock towers that rise from emerald coves. Topless…
29.21 MILES
Actually three separate islets totaling just over 1 sq mile, Anacapa gives a memorable introduction to the Channel Islands’ ecology. It's also the best…
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
15.24 MILES
No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are…
29.5 MILES
Self-assuredly holding court on 830 acres atop a grassy slope down to the ocean where deer graze at sundown, this private, Christian institution has views…
8.92 MILES
Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for…
27.39 MILES
This house (or, more precisely, these houses) of Hindu gods sneaks up on you as you drive up Malibu Canyon, but you won’t miss the ivory towers located 6…
14.61 MILES
This tiny downtown museum has an excellently eclectic collection that includes exhibits on the local Chumash people and rotating exhibitions of local…
28.28 MILES
Zuma is easy to find, and thanks to the wide sweep of blonde sand that has been attracting valley kids to the shore since the 1970s, it gets busy on…
Nearby Santa Barbara County attractions
0.04 MILES
Tells the story of Santa Paula’s ‘black bonanza’ with modest historical exhibits that include an authentic 1890s drilling rig. It's free though a donation…
0.15 MILES
This part of California is renowned for its fresh produce and the Agriculture Museum looks at the machinery that helped the state become the vegetable and…
8.92 MILES
Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for…
11.46 MILES
Outside town, family-owned Ojai Olive Oil Company has a tasting room open six days a week, and offers free talks and tours on Wednesdays (1pm to 4pm) and…
12.28 MILES
Inside downtown’s historic firehouse, Ojai Vineyard pours tastes of its delicate, small-batch wines. It's best known for standard-bearing Chardonnay,…
12.51 MILES
Tiny museum in a beautiful restored church on Ojai's main street. The rotating exhibitions are usually related to the town, and there's a small tourism…
7. San Buenaventura State Beach
13.89 MILES
Along the waterfront off Hwy 101, this long white-sand beach is ideal for swimming, surfing or just lazing on the sand. A recreational cycling path…
14.52 MILES
Ventura’s Spanish-colonial roots go back to this last mission founded by Junípero Serra in California in 1782. A stroll around the mellow parish church…