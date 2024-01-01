Santa Paula Art Museum

Santa Barbara County

LoginSave

Rotating painting and photography exhibitions, often with a local theme, take place in this gleaming white building in the center of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • El Matador State Beach

    El Matador State Beach

    24.27 MILES

    Arguably Malibu’s most stunning beach, where you park on the bluffs and stroll down a trail to sandstone rock towers that rise from emerald coves. Topless…

  • Anacapa Island

    Anacapa Island

    29.21 MILES

    Actually three separate islets totaling just over 1 sq mile, Anacapa gives a memorable introduction to the Channel Islands’ ecology. It's also the best…

  • Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

    Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

    15.24 MILES

    No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are…

  • Pepperdine University

    Pepperdine University

    29.5 MILES

    Self-assuredly holding court on 830 acres atop a grassy slope down to the ocean where deer graze at sundown, this private, Christian institution has views…

  • Meditation Mount

    Meditation Mount

    8.92 MILES

    Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for…

  • Malibu Hindu Temple

    Malibu Hindu Temple

    27.39 MILES

    This house (or, more precisely, these houses) of Hindu gods sneaks up on you as you drive up Malibu Canyon, but you won’t miss the ivory towers located 6…

  • Museum of Ventura County

    Museum of Ventura County

    14.61 MILES

    This tiny downtown museum has an excellently eclectic collection that includes exhibits on the local Chumash people and rotating exhibitions of local…

  • Zuma Beach

    Zuma Beach

    28.28 MILES

    Zuma is easy to find, and thanks to the wide sweep of blonde sand that has been attracting valley kids to the shore since the 1970s, it gets busy on…

View more attractions

Nearby Santa Barbara County attractions

1. California Oil Museum

0.04 MILES

Tells the story of Santa Paula’s ‘black bonanza’ with modest historical exhibits that include an authentic 1890s drilling rig. It's free though a donation…

2. Agriculture Museum

0.15 MILES

This part of California is renowned for its fresh produce and the Agriculture Museum looks at the machinery that helped the state become the vegetable and…

3. Meditation Mount

8.92 MILES

Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for…

4. Ojai Olive Oil Company

11.46 MILES

Outside town, family-owned Ojai Olive Oil Company has a tasting room open six days a week, and offers free talks and tours on Wednesdays (1pm to 4pm) and…

5. Ojai Vineyard Tasting Room

12.28 MILES

Inside downtown’s historic firehouse, Ojai Vineyard pours tastes of its delicate, small-batch wines. It's best known for standard-bearing Chardonnay,…

6. Ojai Valley Museum

12.51 MILES

Tiny museum in a beautiful restored church on Ojai's main street. The rotating exhibitions are usually related to the town, and there's a small tourism…

7. San Buenaventura State Beach

13.89 MILES

Along the waterfront off Hwy 101, this long white-sand beach is ideal for swimming, surfing or just lazing on the sand. A recreational cycling path…

8. Mission San Buenaventura

14.52 MILES

Ventura’s Spanish-colonial roots go back to this last mission founded by Junípero Serra in California in 1782. A stroll around the mellow parish church…