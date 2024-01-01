Mission San Buenaventura

Ventura’s Spanish-colonial roots go back to this last mission founded by Junípero Serra in California in 1782. A stroll around the mellow parish church leads you through a garden courtyard and a small museum, past statues of saints, centuries-old religious paintings and unusual, unique wooden bells.

  • MOXI

    MOXI

    24.29 MILES

    This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…

  • Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    25.15 MILES

    Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…

  • El Matador State Beach

    El Matador State Beach

    29.46 MILES

    Arguably Malibu’s most stunning beach, where you park on the bluffs and stroll down a trail to sandstone rock towers that rise from emerald coves. Topless…

  • USA, California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Mission

    Old Mission Santa Barbara

    26.12 MILES

    California's ‘Queen of the Missions’ reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…

  • Santa Cruz Island

    Santa Cruz Island

    23.88 MILES

    Santa Cruz, the Channel Islands' largest at 96 sq miles, claims two mountain ranges and the park's tallest peak, Mt Diablo (2450ft). The western three…

  • Channel Islands National Park

    Channel Islands National Park

    23.07 MILES

    The Channel Islands is an eight-island chain lying off the coast from Newport Beach to Santa Barbara. The four northern islands – San Miguel, Santa Rosa,…

  • Anacapa Island

    Anacapa Island

    18.71 MILES

    Actually three separate islets totaling just over 1 sq mile, Anacapa gives a memorable introduction to the Channel Islands’ ecology. It's also the best…

  • Santa Barbara Zoo

    Santa Barbara Zoo

    23.11 MILES

    Small (so it's perfect for young kids) Santa Barbara Zoo has 146 species covering all creatures great and small, including several not found in many other…

1. Museum of Ventura County

0.09 MILES

This tiny downtown museum has an excellently eclectic collection that includes exhibits on the local Chumash people and rotating exhibitions of local…

2. San Buenaventura State Beach

1.44 MILES

Along the waterfront off Hwy 101, this long white-sand beach is ideal for swimming, surfing or just lazing on the sand. A recreational cycling path…

3. Ojai Valley Museum

11.84 MILES

Tiny museum in a beautiful restored church on Ojai's main street. The rotating exhibitions are usually related to the town, and there's a small tourism…

4. Ojai Vineyard Tasting Room

11.87 MILES

Inside downtown’s historic firehouse, Ojai Vineyard pours tastes of its delicate, small-batch wines. It's best known for standard-bearing Chardonnay,…

5. Meditation Mount

13.95 MILES

Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for…

6. Ojai Olive Oil Company

13.98 MILES

Outside town, family-owned Ojai Olive Oil Company has a tasting room open six days a week, and offers free talks and tours on Wednesdays (1pm to 4pm) and…

7. Agriculture Museum

14.42 MILES

This part of California is renowned for its fresh produce and the Agriculture Museum looks at the machinery that helped the state become the vegetable and…

8. California Oil Museum

14.51 MILES

Tells the story of Santa Paula’s ‘black bonanza’ with modest historical exhibits that include an authentic 1890s drilling rig. It's free though a donation…