Ojai is famous for the rosy glow that emanates from its mountains at sunset (some days) – the so-called ‘Pink Moment.’ The ideal vantage point for catching the show is the peaceful lookout atop Meditation Mount. Head east of downtown on Ojai Ave/Hwy 150 for about 2 miles, turn left at Boccali’s farm-stand restaurant and drive another 2.5 miles on Reeves Rd (there's some signage) until it heads uphill and dead-ends at a parking lot and meditation center.

As well as the view, the gardens are a scented delight and, in keeping with the name, meditation is available (8:30am guided classes, from 9am until close for private meditation).