Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are a chance to step inside Air Force One, a re-created Oval Office and a graffiti-covered chunk of the Berlin Wall – during the waning years of the Cold War, Reagan's 'Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!' speech was arguably his most famous, linked – rightly or wrongly – to the fall of communism in Eastern Europe.

Other galleries cover the arc of the Gipper’s life from his childhood in Dixon, Illinois, through his early days in radio and as an actor in Hollywood movies, to his years as governor of California. His grave is on the grounds as well, next to that of his beloved wife, Nancy (1921–2016).

The Reagans had deep ties to California and had homes in LA's Bel-Air neighborhood and on a ranch in Santa Barbara County, dubbed the 'Western White House' during his presidency.

Get there via the I-405 (San Diego Fwy) north to the 118 (Ronald Reagan Fwy) west. Exit at Madera Rd S, turn right and continue straight for 3 miles to Presidential Dr.