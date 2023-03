Outside town, family-owned Ojai Olive Oil Company has a tasting room open six days a week, and offers free talks and tours on Wednesdays (1pm to 4pm) and Saturdays (10am to 4pm). It also sells at the Ojai Farmers Market on Sundays. Dip bread into the various oils (and balsamic vinegars from Modena, its home) – the milder Provençale variety is the most popular.