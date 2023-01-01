This tiny downtown museum has an excellently eclectic collection that includes exhibits on the local Chumash people and rotating exhibitions of local artists. The highlight though is the George Stuart Historical Figures gallery. An Ojai resident, Stuart made models of famous people from the past to help bring to life historical lectures he gave around the country. Look out for emperor Nero, Vlad Tepes (aka Dracula), Henry VIII (with, sadly, just two of his wives), Hitler and Putin.