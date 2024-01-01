Just inland from Waddell Beach, Rancho Del Oso Nature and History Center has two kid-friendly nature trails, both open daily, through the marshlands.
Fascinating and compact museum detailing the story of Bigfoot in the surrounding Californian wilderness.