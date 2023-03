In the sleepy village of Davenport, round out your palate with a wine flight in the friendly roadside tasting room of Randall Grahm's acclaimed winery, where Edison lights and rough-hewed wooden tables entice you to sample the Rhône-style red blend Le Cigare Volant (yes, that's a flying cigar) and other bottles made with lesser-known grape varietals.

The tasting room is about 10 miles northwest of Santa Cruz on Hwy 1.