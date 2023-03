Roll up your shirtsleeves and harvest fruit at this organic pick-your-own farm. It’s a union outfit (operated by Cesar Chavez’s United Farm Workers), with seasonal berries and even kiwis. The adorable farm stand (8 miles south) sells what's in season plus pies and jams on an honor system. There's indoor and outdoor seating, bluegrass music on the stereo and hot drinks.

The berry farm is about 23 miles south of Pescadero.