Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park

A half-dozen miles south of Pescadero along the coast, this 115ft-high light station is one of the tallest lighthouses on the West Coast. The 1872 landmark had to close access to the upper tower when chunks of its cornice began to rain from the sky (future restorations are planned), but the beam still flashes brightly and the bluff is a prime – though blustery – spot to scan for breaching gray whales in winter.

Half-hour guided history walks of the lighthouse grounds leave at 1pm (weather permitting) from the visitor center and bookstore.