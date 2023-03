Five miles south of Pescadero, bobcats and coyotes reside discreetly in this pretty park's 4600 acres of dense redwood canyon and uplands laced with hiking and mountain biking trails and shady campsites. From Pescadero Creek Rd in downtown Pescadero, follow Cloverdale Rd south for 4 miles to the turnoff.

To take the scenic route back to Hwy 1, continue south on Cloverdale Rd, turning right onto Gazos Creek Rd and winding 2 more miles to the coast.