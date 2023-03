At this local-food treasure, the split-level farm shop sells creamy artisanal goat's cheeses festooned with fruit, nuts and a rainbow of edible flowers, as well as goat's-milk bath and body products. Show up anytime to pat the heads of the goats out back, or reserve ahead for a weekend farm tour ($30) or dinner ($150) in the Victorian-era barn.

The farm is less than a mile east of downtown: follow the cool wooden cutouts of the goat and the Wellington-shod girl with the faraway eyes.