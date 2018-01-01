Private California Coast and Redwoods Tour

Your 10-hour private tour begins with a spectacular drive down California Coast Highway #1, with it’s bluffs, beaches, coastline and of course spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Your morning stop will be at the Pigeon Point Lighthouse State Park, perched on a cliff on the Central California Coast. This 115 foot lighthouse is one of the tallest lighthouses in America and has guided mariners since 1872. Its five-wick oil lamp and first-order Fresnel Len comprises of 1,008 prisms was first lit at sunset on November 15, 1872. The coastal area surrounding Pigeon Point Lighthouse Station are rich with life. Marine mammals such as seals and whales, can be seen regularly from shore as they pass by beyond the surf. The inter-tidal zone along this part of the coast, particularly in the rocky reefs that flank the light station contain a diverse and numerous variety of plants and animal life.Your tour will continue to Santa Cruz, thru the California California Coastal National Monument near Davenport. This area from Davenport to Santa Cruz was recently added to the national monument by President Barack Obama. The California Coastal National Monument, created by President Bill Clinton runs the length of the California Coast from Davenport in the north to San Luis Obispo in the south. As you travel south you will see Monterey Bay, one of our nation's most spectacular marine protected areas, Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary offers some of the best wildlife viewing in the world! Our tour arrives in the Santa Cruz Mountains in the quaint town of Felton, be prepared to step back to the 1880’s as we visit the historic Roaring Camp. You will be treated to Roaring Camps delicious Chuckwagon Barbecue where you will have the choice of a Pioneer Burger Platter, a Sonora Pull Pork Sandwich Platter or a Garden Burger Platter complete with all the fixins and a marshmallow to roast over an open fire! You will board the historic Roaring Camp train to Bear Mountain and along the way you will travel thru a virgin Redwood Forest (never been logged) to the top of Bear Mountain and back. Once you’ve returned to Roaring Camp you’ll have time to experience the redwoods up close at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, famous for it’s 40-acre grove of old-growth redwood trees. Take a walk beyond the redwood grove and you’ll find four diverse habitats that this park preserves: grasslands, river, sand hills, and redwoods. The park’s visitor center, and old-growth redwood grove. You will have time to experience the California Redwoods as you walk thru the Old Growth Redwood Grove Loop Trail.Our tour will leave the Santa Cruz Mountains and begin our journey back up the coast with a stop in Davenport, a quaint seaside town where you will have an opportunity to grab a snack before heading back to San Francisco. This tour is an eight hour day tour.