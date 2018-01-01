Welcome to San Luis Obispo
Top experiences in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo activities
Private California Coast and Redwoods Tour
Your 10-hour private tour begins with a spectacular drive down California Coast Highway #1, with it’s bluffs, beaches, coastline and of course spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Your morning stop will be at the Pigeon Point Lighthouse State Park, perched on a cliff on the Central California Coast. This 115 foot lighthouse is one of the tallest lighthouses in America and has guided mariners since 1872. Its five-wick oil lamp and first-order Fresnel Len comprises of 1,008 prisms was first lit at sunset on November 15, 1872. The coastal area surrounding Pigeon Point Lighthouse Station are rich with life. Marine mammals such as seals and whales, can be seen regularly from shore as they pass by beyond the surf. The inter-tidal zone along this part of the coast, particularly in the rocky reefs that flank the light station contain a diverse and numerous variety of plants and animal life.Your tour will continue to Santa Cruz, thru the California California Coastal National Monument near Davenport. This area from Davenport to Santa Cruz was recently added to the national monument by President Barack Obama. The California Coastal National Monument, created by President Bill Clinton runs the length of the California Coast from Davenport in the north to San Luis Obispo in the south. As you travel south you will see Monterey Bay, one of our nation's most spectacular marine protected areas, Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary offers some of the best wildlife viewing in the world! Our tour arrives in the Santa Cruz Mountains in the quaint town of Felton, be prepared to step back to the 1880’s as we visit the historic Roaring Camp. You will be treated to Roaring Camps delicious Chuckwagon Barbecue where you will have the choice of a Pioneer Burger Platter, a Sonora Pull Pork Sandwich Platter or a Garden Burger Platter complete with all the fixins and a marshmallow to roast over an open fire! You will board the historic Roaring Camp train to Bear Mountain and along the way you will travel thru a virgin Redwood Forest (never been logged) to the top of Bear Mountain and back. Once you’ve returned to Roaring Camp you’ll have time to experience the redwoods up close at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, famous for it’s 40-acre grove of old-growth redwood trees. Take a walk beyond the redwood grove and you’ll find four diverse habitats that this park preserves: grasslands, river, sand hills, and redwoods. The park’s visitor center, and old-growth redwood grove. You will have time to experience the California Redwoods as you walk thru the Old Growth Redwood Grove Loop Trail.Our tour will leave the Santa Cruz Mountains and begin our journey back up the coast with a stop in Davenport, a quaint seaside town where you will have an opportunity to grab a snack before heading back to San Francisco. This tour is an eight hour day tour.
Ultimate Wine Experience in San Luis Obispo
Start off your day by having a large breakfast or lunch before being picked up at your local lodging. You’ll also be provided your guide’s name, the vehicle to look for, and where to meet for boarding. After pickup, you’ll be off to collect a few more guests and then on to wine tasting. Enjoy a ride down scenic backcountry roads in comfort and style in an air-conditioned, private tour vehicle. Experience a leisurely paced tour, where you’ll get approximately 45 minutes at each winery.On the full-day wine tour, lunch is included so you get extra time at the second winery you visit. Enjoy your time with a tour operator savor a picnic lunch and a bottle of water. The lunch is sourced by top food purveyors and delivered fresh to the second winery on the tour. There you’ll take in the winery’s beauty, shade, shelter, and ample seating while eating artisan sandwiches, seasonal salads, and tasty treats. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with notice prior to departure date. water is provided throughout the day and with lunch.Both the half- and full-day wine tours include the signature, “Deliciously Fun, Wine Education” by guides that are passionate about wine and sharing it with others. Learn the Five S’s: see, swirl, sniff, sip, and savor. Learn if you’re a sweet wine lover or a drier white or rose you like, perhaps even a lighter bodied reds like Pinot Noir or fruitier ones like Zinfandel and let's not forget all the inbetweens. At the end of the day, maybe you’ll know your palate better and have even discovered new favorites. If you’re just looking for a relaxing beautiful day in wine country, you don’t have to sit and listen.
Pacific Coast Highway Private Full-Day Tour with Pickup
About 115 miles south of San Francisco, Monterey epitomizes Northern California.- View at the Spindrift Inn, next to the aquarium and right on the beach.- Monterey Bay Aquarium, one of the best aquariums in the country. -17-Mile Drive to Pebble Beach, where the 7th hole is considered one of the most picturesque greens on the planet.-Carmel-by-the-Sea -Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, an 80-foot waterfall cascades from the granite cliffs onto the beach.- Piedras Blancas Beach, where elephant seals pack the beach in the winter months.- 65 miles south of Big Sur, in San Simeon.- village of Cambria.Nit Wit Ridge is a folk art fantasy - a poor man's castle built from thousands of found objects (read: treasures from trash).-San Luis Obispo, stop to fly a kite on the wide swath of sand at Morro Bay and hunt for anemones in the tidal pools.- Pismo Beach to see the trees aflutter with orange and black monarch butterflies that winter here for the season.- Santa Ynez Valley's wine region. (If you've seen the movie 'Sideways,' you'll recognize some of the vineyard views.)Solvang, a Danish-style town that's become somewhat of a tourist cliché, is worth a quick stopover to pick up some Danish pastries and check out the odd gingerbread and windmill scenery, before pressing on to Santa Barbara.Many native Californians consider Santa Barbara the best vestige of an early California atmosphere. Dubbed the 'American Riviera,' the city certainly gets tonier by the minute. However, you can still find old school pockets that pay homage to the Golden State's true surf-and-sand lifestyle. The city's walkability makes it a great destination for aimless wandering as you soak up the atmosphere.Mission Santa Barbara, founded in 1786, still functions as a church. It is considered one of California's prettiest buildings, and the tourists come in droves.Stearns Wharf is a tourist mecca, too, but a pleasant spot for a waterfront wander.For an old California vibe, spend the night at Cabrillo Inn at the Beach. A 1950s-style hotel, it's one of the most economical oceanfront options (snag an upstairs room for the best views).California’s Most Spectacular Camping SpotsAdam Richman's Guide to the Pacific Coast HighwayThe Del on Coronado Beach03:08,The Upham Hotel, a historic bed-and-breakfast downtown, is a touch more romantic.When it comes to dining, you'll rarely go wrong with seafood or Mexican in Santa Barbara.- La Super-Rica Taqueria where the Oaxacan-style eats earned acclaim from Julia Child herself.For seafood in a romantic setting, check out Harbor Restaurant, on the wharf.Finally, to toast your last stop on the PCH in true California fashion, hit the Santa Barbara Brewing Company for a locally brewed ale.
Hop-On Hop-Off Wine Tour from San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach
Pickups are generally scheduled between 10:30am-11:30am and coordinated logistically based upon the other pickups for the day, with outside regions, such as San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, picked up first and returned last. Your driver will call you between 9:30am-10am on the morning of service to give you a more specific pickup time. Returns start around 4pm from the wineries.You will most likely visit 4-5 wineries in your day, depending upon how long you stay at each winery and what you do for lunch. When you decide to “hop off” your driver will walk you in and introduce you to the tasting room staff who will guide you through your tasting experience. Then, they will return in approximately 40 minutes, come in and see if you’re ready to go. Then you just “hop on” and proceed to the next winery of your choice. If you are enjoying yourself, or not ready to go, you can stay for another approximately 40 minutes. Typically you are shuttled directly from winery to winery throughout the day, so it almost feels like a private tour. Occasionally other customer may need to be picked up along the way, but, it's not like a city bus, stopping at every stop in the loop.This service is to over 60 premier Paso Robles wineries, between the East side, West side and Downtown. Most charge $5-$15 per tasting flight but waive it if you purchase wine, and the remaining handful charge $5-$15 and don’t waive it with purchase. Please note: due to increasingly poor traffic conditions, specifically, the intersection of Hwy 46 West and 101, the local supplier may be unable to accommodate winery visits on both sides for the same day until further notice.
Hop-On Hop-Off Wine Tasting Tour from Morro and Cayucos
Begin your day with pickup from your hotel at the appointed time between 10:30-11:30am. Pickups are coordinated logistically based upon the other pickups for the day; your exact time will be confirmed the morning of the tour between 9:30-10am. Depending how long you stay at each winery and what you do for lunch, you'll have time for approximately 4-5 wineries in your day. When you decide to “hop off” your driver will walk you in and introduce you to the tasting room staff who will guide you through your tasting experience. Then, he or she will return in approximately 40 minutes, come in and if you’re ready to go, you just “hop on” and proceed to the next winery of your choice. If you are enjoying yourself, or not ready to go, you can stay for another approximately 40 minutes. Typically you are shuttled directly from winery to winery throughout the day, so it almost feels like a private tour. Occasionally other customers may need to be picked up along the way, but, it's not like a city bus, stopping at every stop in the loop. You can “hop-scotch” around from winery to winery.Over 60 premier Paso Robles wineries are serviced, with stops between the East side, West side and Downtown. Most charge $5-$15 per tasting flight, but will waive fees if you purchase wine. The remaining handful charge $5-$15. Please note: due to increasingly poor traffic conditions, specifically, the intersection of Hwy 46 West and 101, some may be unable to accommodate winery visits on both sides for the same day until further notice.Returns to hotels begin around 4pm from the wineries, with no early returns available for Morro Bay and Cayucos.