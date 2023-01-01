Museum of Jurassic Technology

Nope, this kooky museum has nothing to do with dinosaurs and even less to do with technology. Instead you’ll find madness nibbling at your synapses as you try to read meaning into displays about Cameroonian stink ants, a tribute to trailer parks and a sculpture of the Pope squished into the eye of a needle.

It may all be a mind-bending spoof, an elaborate hoax or a complete exercise in ironic near-hysteria by founder David Wilson. Maybe. For an entertaining read about the place, pick up Mr Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder by ex–New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Weschler.