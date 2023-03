The Helms complex marks the beginning of Culver City’s vital Arts District, which runs east along Washington Ave to La Cienega Blvd and up one block to Venice Blvd. Most of the galleries on Washington are clustered at the La Cienega end, with the best on La Cienega itself.

Among these is Blum & Poe, the first to move into the area back in 2003. Since then, more than two dozen galleries have piggybacked on its success. Note that most galleries are closed on Sunday and Monday.