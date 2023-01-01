Major player and juggernaut of the Culver City Arts District, Blum & Poe represents such international stars as Takashi Murakami, Sam Durant and Sharon Lockhart. The gallery recently hosted a solo exhibition of the influential Japanese artist Kishio Suga, the first outside Japan to include an extensive overview of the artist's early works on paper. In 2016 the space showcased rapper Kanye West's infamous installation Famous, comprised of 12 silicon celebrities snoozing together in bed.