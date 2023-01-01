Zumwalt Meadow

This verdant meadow, bordered by the Kings River and soaring granite walls, offers phenomenal views. In the early morning, the air hums with birdsong, the sun’s rays light up the canyon and mule deer and black bears can often be spotted foraging among the meadow's long grasses, wildflowers and berry bushes. Follow the partly shaded, easy loop nature trail (1.5 miles), with boardwalk sections and a few benches for resting, to get a quick snapshot of the canyon’s beauty.