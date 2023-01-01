One of the most popular destinations for a day hike from the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon, Mist Falls is an Edenic spot, with massive boulders, interesting rock formations and soaring views on the way. It's ideal for a picnic and a rest before you turn back or venture higher into the backcountry.

The trail starts next to the Road's End Wilderness Permit Station. At quieter times of the year, prescribed fires are enabled in the area; there will be notifications of these at the trails when they are happening.