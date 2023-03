During the 1920s, wealthy Santa Barbara businessman George Knapp built this simple wood-shingled cabin to store gear in during his extravagant fishing and camping excursions in Kings Canyon. From a signed roadside pullout on Hwy 180, about 2 miles east of the village, a very short trail leads to this hidden building, the oldest in Cedar Grove. Come around dusk, when the views of the glacier-carved canyon are glorious.