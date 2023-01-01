Cedar Grove, at the bottom of Kings Canyon, is the last outpost of civilization before you reach the rugged grandeur of the Sierra Nevada backcountry. The commercial area of Cedar Grove Village consists of a market, ATM, restaurant, lodge, pay showers and coin-operated laundry. Tourist services here are available from mid-May until mid-October. Hwy 180 beyond Hume Lake to Cedar Grove closes completely during winter, usually from mid-November through late April.