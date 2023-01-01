A quarter-mile staircase climbs 350 steps (over 300ft) to the top of Sequoia’s iconic granite dome at an elevation of 6725ft, offering mind-boggling views of the Great Western Divide, running north–south through the middle of the park and splitting the watersheds of the Kaweah River to the west from the Kern River to the east. Due to pollution drifting up from the Central Valley, this spectacular vantage point is sometimes obscured by thick haze, especially during summer.

Info boards along the route offer facts about the geology and nature in the area, plus map out the peaks in the distance (Mt Stewart, Lawson Peak, Kaweah Queen, Black Kaweah and Lippincott Mountain). Historical photos at the trailhead show the rock’s original rickety wooden staircase, erected in 1917. You’ll be grateful that the current staircase, built in 1931 by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), has nearly 400 steps solidly carved into the granite and sturdy handrails for gripping.

From the Giant Forest Museum, the trailhead is 2 miles up narrow, twisty Moro Rock–Crescent Meadow Rd. The free seasonal shuttle bus (summer only) stops at the small parking lot, which is often full. Alternatively, park at Giant Forest Museum and walk the 1.7 miles along Crescent Meadow Rd to the trailhead.