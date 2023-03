Visitors can drive through a 2000-year-old tree, which fell naturally in 1937. It once stood 275ft high with a base measuring 21ft in diameter. Regular sedans and small cars fit through the gap, or it's just as fun to walk through the 17ft-wide, 8ft-high arch cut into the tree by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). In winter, the road may be closed due to snowfall, those with the winter gear can hike to it from the Giant Forest Museum.