Hospital Rock

The Potwisha people, a band of Monache (also known as Western Mono), originally lived at this site. When the first white settler, Hale Tharp, arrived in 1858, it was home to about 500 villagers and had been inhabited for five centuries. Pictographs (rock paintings) and grinding holes used by tribeswomen to make acorn meal can still be seen at the picnic area, about 5 miles northeast of the Foothills Visitor Center.

In the 1860s, diseases introduced by white settlers from Three Rivers quickly killed many of the Native Americans and within a decade the village had been abandoned.

In 1873, pioneer Alfred Everton injured his leg by getting it caught in his own bear trap. He lay down here to recuperate from his injury, hence the rock’s name.