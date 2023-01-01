Tunnel Rock

In the 1930s, no one anticipated the development of monster SUVs. About 1.5 miles north of the Foothills Visitor Center, a flat granite boulder on the western side of the Generals Hwy caps a tunnel dug by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). Until the highway was widened in 1997, this narrow passageway was the only route through. It’s closed to modern-day vehicles, which would have a tough time squeezing through side by side, but pedestrians can still stroll underneath it.