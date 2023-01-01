Six miles east of Cedar Grove Village is the end of the road for cars. A seasonal ranger station issues wilderness permits, sells maps and hiking guides, and rents bear canisters. Hikes starting here head out into the wilderness; it’s the closest park trailhead to both the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (PCT) and the John Muir Trail (JMT).

A popular day hike in the area climbs 4 miles one way to the roaring Mist Falls from Roads End; continue uphill alongside the river 2.5 more miles to reach Paradise Valley. A favorite among bird lovers, an easy 1.5-mile nature trail loops around Zumwalt Meadow, just west of Roads End. Watch for rattlesnakes, black bears and mule deer.