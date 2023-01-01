Roaring River Falls

A five-minute walk on a paved trail (0.3 miles) leads to one of the park’s most accessible waterfalls, a 40ft chute gushing into a granite bowl. In late spring and sometimes in early summer, the strength of this cascade won’t disappoint. Look for the parking lot and trailhead on the south side of Hwy 180, about 3 miles east of Cedar Grove Village, slightly closer to Road's End. It's a great spot to stretch your legs after a long drive.

You can clamber over the boulders and dip your toes in the pool at the bottom of the falls. There's also access to the River Trail here, a pleasant almost-flat walk along the riverbed reaching Zumwalt Meadow Loop (1.6 miles) and continuing a further mile onto Road's End.