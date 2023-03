Come to Soda Rock to behold Lord Snort, a 20,000lb metal boar sculpture displayed out front, and stay for the big Bordeaux varietals, including Cabernet Savignon, Cab Franc and Petit Verdot, along with a rare and juicy Primitivo. With a sky-high ceiling and dignified brick, the lovingly restored tasting room is a former general store that now doubles as an elegant event space. Bottles cost $18 to $41. Tasting fee waived with one bottle purchase.