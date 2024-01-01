Foley Sonoma

Russian River Area

Wow, what a view from the hilltop concrete-and-glass tasting room at Foley Sonoma. Winemaker Courtney Foley specializes in Bordeaux varietals and blends, along with Zinfandels and Pinots. An hour-long tour takes guests through the crush pad, barrel room and vineyard and finishes with a tasting. Bottles are $30 to $80.

  • ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Tres Sabores

    26.02 MILES

    At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

  • Macrostie

    Macrostie

    9.13 MILES

    For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…

  • Frog's Leap

    Frog's Leap

    27.6 MILES

    Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

  • Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    19.34 MILES

    Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…

  • Olof Cellars

    Olof Cellars

    20.29 MILES

    If you visit one boutique winery in Lake County make it Olof Cellars. The wines are excellent – most are reds aged for a minimum of three years – and the…

  • Graziano Family of Wines

    Graziano Family of Wines

    25.08 MILES

    The Italian Graziano family is one of the oldest grape-growing families in Mendocino County and specializes in ‘Cal-Ital’ wines – including Primitivo,…

  • Kaz Winery

    Kaz Winery

    22.37 MILES

    A cult favorite, supercool Kaz is about blends: whatever is in the organic vineyards goes into the wine – and they’re blended at crush, not during…

  • USA, California, alt Point State Park, Gerstel Cove, Sandstone Formation, Tafone

    Salt Point State Park

    26.78 MILES

    Stunning 6000-acre Salt Point State Park has sandstone cliffs that drop dramatically into the kelp-strewn sea and hiking trails that crisscross windswept…

