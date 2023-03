Abutting oak-studded hills, Hanna’s tasting room has lovely vineyard views and good picnicking. At the bar, find estate-grown Sauvignon Blanc, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and big-fruit Zinfandel. Sit-down wine-and-cheese tastings ($40) are available with advance reservations. Bottles cost $19 to $68.