Healdsburg Museum

Rotating exhibits include compelling installations on northern Sonoma County history, with an emphasis on Healdsburg. Pick up the walking-tour pamphlet.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.97 MILES
At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…
3.92 MILES
For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…
26.89 MILES
Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…
14.47 MILES
Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…
25.08 MILES
If you visit one boutique winery in Lake County make it Olof Cellars. The wines are excellent – most are reds aged for a minimum of three years – and the…
28.42 MILES
The Italian Graziano family is one of the oldest grape-growing families in Mendocino County and specializes in ‘Cal-Ital’ wines – including Primitivo,…
27.24 MILES
A cult favorite, supercool Kaz is about blends: whatever is in the organic vineyards goes into the wine – and they’re blended at crush, not during…
24.23 MILES
Stunning 6000-acre Salt Point State Park has sandstone cliffs that drop dramatically into the kelp-strewn sea and hiking trails that crisscross windswept…
Nearby Healdsburg attractions
0.16 MILES
Healdsburg's weekday farmers market is held on Tuesdays.
0.28 MILES
Wine Country’s leading oenology-reference library.
0.29 MILES
Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…
4. Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach
0.7 MILES
You can swim at this in-town beach between July and early September – lifeguards are on duty summer weekends. The fastidious can confirm current water…
2.13 MILES
This tiny winery, tucked amid vineyards, is known for 17 small-batch varieties made with estate-grown fruit. Viognier, Primitivo, Pinot and Cabernet are…
2.86 MILES
J crafts crisp sparkling wines, among Sonoma's best, but it's pricey. Make an appointment and splurge on one of the seated food-and-wine-pairing…
3.92 MILES
4.88 MILES
Sunflowers, lavender, beehives and crowing roosters greet your arrival at this winery and biodynamic farm, with self-guided garden tours and a redwood…