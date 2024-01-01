Healdsburg Museum

Healdsburg

Rotating exhibits include compelling installations on northern Sonoma County history, with an emphasis on Healdsburg. Pick up the walking-tour pamphlet.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Tres Sabores

    24.97 MILES

    At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

  • Macrostie

    Macrostie

    3.92 MILES

    For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…

  • Frog's Leap

    Frog's Leap

    26.89 MILES

    Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

  • Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    14.47 MILES

    Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…

  • Olof Cellars

    Olof Cellars

    25.08 MILES

    If you visit one boutique winery in Lake County make it Olof Cellars. The wines are excellent – most are reds aged for a minimum of three years – and the…

  • Graziano Family of Wines

    Graziano Family of Wines

    28.42 MILES

    The Italian Graziano family is one of the oldest grape-growing families in Mendocino County and specializes in ‘Cal-Ital’ wines – including Primitivo,…

  • Kaz Winery

    Kaz Winery

    27.24 MILES

    A cult favorite, supercool Kaz is about blends: whatever is in the organic vineyards goes into the wine – and they’re blended at crush, not during…

  • USA, California, alt Point State Park, Gerstel Cove, Sandstone Formation, Tafone

    Salt Point State Park

    24.23 MILES

    Stunning 6000-acre Salt Point State Park has sandstone cliffs that drop dramatically into the kelp-strewn sea and hiking trails that crisscross windswept…

Nearby Healdsburg attractions

3. Saturday Market

0.29 MILES

Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…

4. Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach

0.7 MILES

You can swim at this in-town beach between July and early September – lifeguards are on duty summer weekends. The fastidious can confirm current water…

5. De La Montanya

2.13 MILES

This tiny winery, tucked amid vineyards, is known for 17 small-batch varieties made with estate-grown fruit. Viognier, Primitivo, Pinot and Cabernet are…

6. J Winery

2.86 MILES

J crafts crisp sparkling wines, among Sonoma's best, but it's pricey. Make an appointment and splurge on one of the seated food-and-wine-pairing…

8. Quivira

4.88 MILES

Sunflowers, lavender, beehives and crowing roosters greet your arrival at this winery and biodynamic farm, with self-guided garden tours and a redwood…