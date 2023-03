J crafts crisp sparkling wines, among Sonoma's best, but it's pricey. Make an appointment and splurge on one of the seated food-and-wine-pairing experiences. The decadent 'bubble room' tasting includes five wines paired with five locally sourced dishes prepared by chef Carl Shelton ($125 per person). The alfresco 'terrace' tasting (April to November) is also a winner, with four wines paired with four small appetizers ($55). Bottles cost $24 to $75.