Hawkes makes an easy stopover while you’re exploring the valley, and offers private barrel tastings in which guests sample straight from the oak and order 'futures' from a new vintage before the wine is bottled or released to the market. The single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is damn good, as is the Merlot; there’s also a clean-and-crisp Chardonnay. Bottles are $30 to $75.