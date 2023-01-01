Francis Ford Coppola Winery

The famous movie director's vineyard estate is a self-described 'wine wonderland.' Taking over historic Chateau Souverain, this hillside winery has a bit of everything: wine-tasting flights, a free museum of moviemaking memorabilia, a shameless gift shop and two modern Italian-American restaurants. The most satisfying tasting is the reserve flight ($25 to $30) upstairs. Bottles are $12 to $90. Outside you'll find boccie courts by two swimming pools.

From 5pm to 8pm on Tuesdays, there's A Tavola, a multiple-course, family-style meal served by staff in elaborate costumes ($45).