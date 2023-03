Pull up an Adirondack chair and picnic creekside at Truett Hurst, one of Dry Creek's biodynamic wineries. Sample terrific old-vine Zinfandel, standout Petite Sirah and Russian River Pinot Noir at the handsome contemporary tasting room, then meander through fragrant fruit and gardens to the creek, where salmon spawn in autumn. Another good winery, VML, also shares tasting-room space with Truett Hurst. Bottles are $20 to $53.