Inside a vineyard-view tasting room, Unti pours all estate-grown varietals – Châteauneuf-du-Pape–style Grenache, compelling Syrah and superb Sangiovese – favored by oenophiles for their structured tannins and concentrated fruit. If you love small-batch wines, don’t miss Unti. Bottles are $20 to $50 and the tasting fee is refundable with a purchase.